    USO Hosts Paint and Hydrate at Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 9]

    USO Hosts Paint and Hydrate at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Dec. 29, 2021) – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Terry Kayla, from Green Bay, Wis., assigned to the Southern European Task Force Africa, presents a picture she painted during a Paint and Hydrate event hosted by the camp’s USO. The event offered deployed U.S. service members a chance to paint a picture and enjoy juice and tea provided by the USO. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 02:55
    Photo ID: 7000337
    VIRIN: 211229-N-BT677-0171
    Resolution: 6898x4599
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: GREEN BAY, WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Hosts Paint and Hydrate at Camp Lemonnier [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USO
    Camp Lemonnier

