USO Hosts Paint and Hydrate at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Dec. 29, 2021) – U.S. Air Force Master Tech. Sgt. Sierra Beers, from Salt Lake City, assigned Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, paints a picture during a Paint and Hydrate event hosted by the camp’s USO. The event offered deployed U.S. service members a chance to paint a picture and enjoy juice and tea provided by the USO. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

