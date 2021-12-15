Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines practice building Arctic tent as part of CWOC Class 22-01 training [Image 8 of 14]

    Marines practice building Arctic tent as part of CWOC Class 22-01 training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 students, who are all Marines connected with units of the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, set up an Arctic 10-person tent Dec. 15, 2021, at a South Post training area at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Marines practice building Arctic tent as part of CWOC Class 22-01 training [Image 14 of 14], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

