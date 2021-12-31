Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Air and Army National Guard assists with winter storms [Image 6 of 7]

    Alaska Air and Army National Guard assists with winter storms

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Alaska Air and Army National Guard members Airman 1st Class John Villa and Specialist Matthew Ogawa prepare the arctic all-terrain small unit support vehicle in support of the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center. Villa and Ogawa and several other Alaska National Guard members volunteered to support their community, Fairbanks North Star Borough, with emergency transportation needs during a winter storm resulting in extreme snow and ice conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    SUSV
    Alaska National Guard
    Fairbanks
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Operation Winter Storm
    winter storm evacuations

