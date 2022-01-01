U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., salutes the U.S. Air Force Total Force Band as they pass during the Tournament of Roses Parade Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, California. America’s Air Force participated in America’s New Year Celebration that includes the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl Game, to kick-off 2022 and a yearlong celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.01.2022 17:57 Photo ID: 7000003 VIRIN: 220101-F-UO290-1054 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.65 MB Location: PASADENA, CA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Total Force Band plays in Tournament of Roses Parade [Image 18 of 18], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.