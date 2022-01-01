Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Total Force Band plays in Tournament of Roses Parade [Image 3 of 18]

    USAF Total Force Band plays in Tournament of Roses Parade

    PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., salutes the U.S. Air Force Total Force Band as they pass during the Tournament of Roses Parade Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, California. America’s Air Force participated in America’s New Year Celebration that includes the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl Game, to kick-off 2022 and a yearlong celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Location: PASADENA, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Total Force Band plays in Tournament of Roses Parade [Image 18 of 18], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Band
    Tournament of Roses Parade
    Band of the Golden West
    Air Force 75th Anniversary
    Air Natioanl Guard Band

