    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) CFAY Personnel Tour [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) CFAY Personnel Tour

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.06.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jackie Hart 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    211227-N-VC236-1027 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2021) Civilian personnel from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka tour the ship’s museum aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jackie Hart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2014
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 17:43
    Photo ID: 6999998
    VIRIN: 211227-N-VC236-1027
    Resolution: 4259x2840
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) CFAY Personnel Tour [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jackie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    CVN 76
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Fire Department
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

