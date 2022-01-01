220101-N-EE352-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 1, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Carlos Ibarra, left, a native of Nogales, Ariz., and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tyler Bowman, a native of Redding, Calif., perform maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 1, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 07:04
|Photo ID:
|6999913
|VIRIN:
|220101-N-EE352-1020
|Resolution:
|4603x3064
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT