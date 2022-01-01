220101-N-EE352-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 1, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Carlos Ibarra, left, a native of Nogales, Ariz., and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tyler Bowman, a native of Redding, Calif., perform maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 1, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.01.2022 07:04 Photo ID: 6999913 VIRIN: 220101-N-EE352-1020 Resolution: 4603x3064 Size: 1.37 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.