    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.01.2022

    USS Carl Vinson

    220101-N-EE352-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 1, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Juliana Barros da Silva, a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, performs maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 1, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F/A-18E Super Hornet
    Golden Dragons
    VFA 192
    CVN70
    USS Carl Vinson

