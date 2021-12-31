USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Celebrate New Year's Eve

211231-N-EE352-1104 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 31, 2021) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), pose next to a cake in the mess decks during a New Year’s Eve celebration, Dec. 31, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen)

