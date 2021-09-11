Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Steams Puget Sound

    AT SEA

    11.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    211109-N-ZQ263-1039 PUGET SOUND (Nov 9. 2021) Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Steams through Puget Sound. Nimitz is currently in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Lagadi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 00:19
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Steams Puget Sound, by SA Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Puget Sound

