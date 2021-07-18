HIARNG Engineers conduct squad level tactics and demolition missions

Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldiers with Alpha Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) conduct battle drills, squad level and pre-requisite Soldier leader tasks during demolition missions keyed to improve Soldiers proficiency, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 18, 2021. As part of training, engineers practiced preparing and emplacing shaping and cratering charges, C4 explosives, 40-pound shaping charges and tying C4 explosive charges into a line with detonation cord. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

