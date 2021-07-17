Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIARNG Engineers conduct squad level tactics and demolition missions [Image 22 of 36]

    HIARNG Engineers conduct squad level tactics and demolition missions

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldiers with Alpha Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) conduct battle drills, squad level and pre-requisite Soldier leader tasks during demolition missions keyed to improve Soldiers proficiency, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 17, 2021. As part of training, engineers practiced preparing and emplacing shaping and cratering charges, C4 explosives, 40-pound shaping charges and tying C4 explosive charges into a line with detonation cord. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 23:24
    Photo ID: 6999649
    VIRIN: 210717-Z-PI315-0823
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15.29 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIARNG Engineers conduct squad level tactics and demolition missions [Image 36 of 36], by SFC Theresa Gualdarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    117th MPAD
    USARPAC
    National Guard
    HIARNG
    227th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    USINDOPACOM

