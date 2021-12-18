A U.S. Army recruiter carries a wreath during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fort George Wright Cemetery in Spokane, Washington, Dec. 20, 2021. Wreaths Across America provided wreaths to honor and remember fallen service member’s during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna Bond)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 20:30
|Photo ID:
|6999344
|VIRIN:
|211218-F-MO337-1014
|Resolution:
|6203x4140
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild's Wreaths Across America [Image 4 of 4], by AB Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
