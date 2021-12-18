Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild's Wreaths Across America [Image 4 of 4]

    Team Fairchild's Wreaths Across America

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Photo by Airman Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army recruiter carries a wreath during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fort George Wright Cemetery in Spokane, Washington, Dec. 20, 2021. Wreaths Across America provided wreaths to honor and remember fallen service member’s during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna Bond)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 20:30
    Photo ID: 6999344
    VIRIN: 211218-F-MO337-1014
    Resolution: 6203x4140
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild's Wreaths Across America [Image 4 of 4], by AB Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wreaths Across America
    Team Fairchild

