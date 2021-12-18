A child places a wreath on a fallen service member’s gravestone at during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fort George Wright Cemetery in Spokane, Washington, Dec. 20, 2021. Wreaths Across America provided wreaths for participating members to place on fallen service member’s gravestones to honor and remember them during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 20:29 Photo ID: 6999343 VIRIN: 211218-F-MO337-1007 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.33 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Fairchild's Wreaths Across America [Image 4 of 4], by AB Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.