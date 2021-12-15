Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard 2021 Year in Review

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Cindy Ayers Hayter 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    The Ohio National Guard 2021 Year in Review looks at the top news stories and organizational accomplishments of the past year, including the continuing support of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as balancing federal deployments and domestic missions along with developing cybersecurity capabilities and celebrating the continuation of key strategic partnerships.

    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 19:49
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    2021 year in review: Ohio National Guard, State Defense Force contribute to multitude of missions in service to community, state and nation

