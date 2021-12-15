The Ohio National Guard 2021 Year in Review looks at the top news stories and organizational accomplishments of the past year, including the continuing support of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as balancing federal deployments and domestic missions along with developing cybersecurity capabilities and celebrating the continuation of key strategic partnerships.

