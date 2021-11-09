An F-35A Lightning II takes off on a rainy day flyover for local events honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Sept. 11, 2021 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 419th Fighter Wing played a vital role in the days following 9/11. While enforcing the no-fly zone over Iraq in support of Operation Southern Watch, the 419th was tasked to fly classified combat missions into Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 19:28
|Photo ID:
|6999321
|VIRIN:
|210911-F-KM531-1538
|Resolution:
|2777x1695
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 419th to honor 9/11 anniversary with flyovers across Utah [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
