419th to honor 9/11 anniversary with flyovers across Utah

An F-35A Lightning II takes off on a rainy day flyover for local events honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Sept. 11, 2021 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 419th Fighter Wing played a vital role in the days following 9/11. While enforcing the no-fly zone over Iraq in support of Operation Southern Watch, the 419th was tasked to fly classified combat missions into Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

