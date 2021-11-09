U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathaniel Christensen, crew chief from the 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares an F-35A Lightning II for a flyover honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Sept. 11, 2011 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 419th Fighter Wing played a vital role in the days following 9/11. While enforcing the no-fly zone over Iraq in support of Operation Southern Watch, the 419th was tasked to fly classified combat missions into Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 19:28 Photo ID: 6999304 VIRIN: 210911-F-KM531-1425 Resolution: 3930x2574 Size: 6.21 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 419th to honor 9/11 anniversary with flyovers across Utah [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.