    419th to honor 9/11 anniversary with flyovers across Utah [Image 1 of 4]

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathaniel Christensen, crew chief from the 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares an F-35A Lightning II for a flyover honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Sept. 11, 2011 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 419th Fighter Wing played a vital role in the days following 9/11. While enforcing the no-fly zone over Iraq in support of Operation Southern Watch, the 419th was tasked to fly classified combat missions into Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th to honor 9/11 anniversary with flyovers across Utah [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Hill AFB
    F-35
    419th FW

