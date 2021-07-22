210722-N-OX029-1023 NORFOLK (July 22, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Glotzbach grinds deck braces aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), July 22, 2021. Wasp is currently in a dry-dock selected restricted availability (DSRA) at BAE Shipyards as part of a planned maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 18:35
|Photo ID:
|6999279
|VIRIN:
|210722-N-OX029-1023
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210722-N-OX029-1023 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT