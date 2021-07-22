Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210722-N-OX029-1115 [Image 3 of 7]

    210722-N-OX029-1115

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Davella  

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    210722-N-OX029-1115 NORFOLK (July 22, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Glotzbach grinds deck braces aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), July 22, 2021. Wasp is currently in a dry-dock selected restricted availability (DSRA) at BAE Shipyards as part of a planned maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 18:47
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    Preservation
    Grinding
    DSRA

