    From Vietnam to the Flag Mess – An Asian American Story

    From Vietnam to the Flag Mess – An Asian American Story

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Faram 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    210511-N-NT811-1001 Washington, DC (May 11, 2021) Rear Adm. (Lower Half) Huan T. Nguyen is currently the Deputy Commander for Cyber Engineering at the Naval Sea Systems Command. At age 15, Nguyen came to the United States as a refugee and became a citizen. He is the first Vietnamese American to attain flag rank in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark D. Faram)

