    USAF Total Force Band Performs at the Rose Parade Bandfest in Pasadena [Image 6 of 6]

    USAF Total Force Band Performs at the Rose Parade Bandfest in Pasadena

    PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Bob Miller, left, Tournament of Roses president, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., hold a 75th Anniversary Cake Dec. 30, 2021 in Pasadena, California. America’s Air Force participated in America’s New Year Celebration that includes the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl Game, to kick-off 2022 and a yearlong celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    This work, USAF Total Force Band Performs at the Rose Parade Bandfest in Pasadena [Image 6 of 6], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

