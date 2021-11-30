Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lt. Gen. James B. Hecker, Commander and President, Air University reads the Rosa Parks historical marker on Maxwell’s Magnolia Blvd., Nov. 30, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 15:45
|Photo ID:
|6999077
|VIRIN:
|211130-F-NG836-1031
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rosa Parks Historical Marker Unveiling [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT