    Rosa Parks Historical Marker Unveiling [Image 5 of 6]

    Rosa Parks Historical Marker Unveiling

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Colonel Eries L. G. Mentzer, Commander, 42nd Air Base Wing, speaks at the Rosa Parks historical marker unveiling on Maxwell's Magnolia Blvd., Nov. 30, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rosa Parks Historical Marker Unveiling [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

