Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lt. Gen. James B. Hecker, Chief Master Sergeant Randy Kwiatkowski, Chief Master Sergeant Lee E. Hoover, Jr., and Col. Eries L. G. Mentzer Commander, unveil the Rosa Parks historical marker on Maxwell’s Magnolia Blvd., Nov. 30, 2021
(U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 15:44
|Photo ID:
|6999074
|VIRIN:
|211130-F-NG836-1016
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rosa Parks Historical Marker Unveiling [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
