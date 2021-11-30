Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lt. Gen. James B. Hecker, Commander and President, Air University speaks at the Rosa Parks historical marker unveiling on Magnolia Blvd. on Maxwell, Nov. 30, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 15:44
|Photo ID:
|6999073
|VIRIN:
|211130-F-NG836-1009
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|717.4 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rosa Parks Historical Marker Unveiling [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT