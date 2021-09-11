Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Proclamation Signing Ceremony

    Military Proclamation Signing Ceremony

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2021

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lieutenant General James B. Hecker, Commander and President, Air University, speaks at the Military Proclamation Signing Ceremony Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Alabama National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters Montgomery, Alabama.(U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)

    Military Proclamation Signing Ceremony
    Military Proclamation Signing Ceremony

    Maxwell AFB
    Military Proclamation Signing Ceremony

