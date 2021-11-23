Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Old Maxwell AFB Tower Demolition [Image 5 of 12]

    Old Maxwell AFB Tower Demolition

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Contractors carefully take down the old air traffic control tower, building 1049, Nov. 23 2021. The tower was constructed in the mid-1950s and was recently demobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trey Ward/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Maxwell AFB Tower Demolition [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    demolition
    Maxwell AFB
    air traffic control tower
    bldg 1049

