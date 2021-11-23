Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Contractors carefully take down the old air traffic control tower, building 1049, Nov. 23 2021. The tower was constructed in the mid-1950s and was recently demobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trey Ward/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 14:05
|Photo ID:
|6998956
|VIRIN:
|211123-F-SZ562-1007
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|560.84 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Old Maxwell AFB Tower Demolition [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
