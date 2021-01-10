SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo — Fellow service members congratulate newly promoted U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Ahyan Carino after his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. Carino will now be responsible for 40 soldiers as their Platoon Sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6998821
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-JY979-1010
|Resolution:
|4701x3134
|Size:
|8.92 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
