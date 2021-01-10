Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony [Image 10 of 12]

    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo — Fellow service members congratulate newly promoted U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Ahyan Carino after his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. Carino will now be responsible for 40 soldiers as their Platoon Sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    #Promotion
    #Fort Carson
    #Colorado
    #Army

