SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo — U.S. Army SSG. Ahyan Carino, Pharmacy Senior Non-Commissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Bridgade, buttons up his Army Service Uniform displaying his new rank during his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. Carino joined the U.S. Army in 2009 and has served 12 years as signified by the four service stripes on his left sleeve with each representing three years time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

