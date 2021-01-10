FORT CARSON, Colo — U.S. Army SGT. Shakiyah Lemons (left) and U.S. Army SGT. Marelyn Barahona (right) Pharmacy Sergeants assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Bridgade, unfold the U.S. flag during U.S. Army SSG. Ahyan Carino’s promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. The flag is folded and unfolded 13 times during a promotion ceremony to signify the first 13 colonies of the United States of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6998819
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-JY979-1004
|Resolution:
|5922x3948
|Size:
|13.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
