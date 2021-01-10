FORT CARSON, Colo — The U.S. Flag is presented during U.S. Army SSG. Ahyan Carino's,Pharmacy Senior Non-Commissioned Officer and Platoon Sergeant assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Bridgade, during his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. Carino immigrated to America with his family in 2009 from Bacalod, Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 11:12 Photo ID: 6998816 VIRIN: 211001-F-JY979-1005 Resolution: 4115x2744 Size: 6.47 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.