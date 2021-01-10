Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 12]

    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo — The U.S. Flag is presented during U.S. Army SSG. Ahyan Carino's,Pharmacy Senior Non-Commissioned Officer and Platoon Sergeant assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Bridgade, during his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. Carino immigrated to America with his family in 2009 from Bacalod, Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 11:12
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Promotion
    #Fort Carson
    #Colorado
    #Army

