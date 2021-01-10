FORT CARSON, Colo — U.S. Army SSG. Ahyan Carino, Pharmacy Senior Non-Commissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Bridgade, stands in front of the crowd waiting for his promotion ceremony to start at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. Since enlisting, Carino has served at Fort Benning, GA, Schofield Barracks, HI, United States Army Recruiting Command, CA, and Fort Carson, CO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 11:12 Photo ID: 6998815 VIRIN: 211001-F-JY979-1002 Resolution: 4609x3073 Size: 7.34 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.