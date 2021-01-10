Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony [Image 4 of 12]

    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo — U.S. Army SSG. Ahyan Carino, Pharmacy Senior Non-Commissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Bridgade, stands in front of the crowd waiting for his promotion ceremony to start at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. Since enlisting, Carino has served at Fort Benning, GA, Schofield Barracks, HI, United States Army Recruiting Command, CA, and Fort Carson, CO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 11:12
    Photo ID: 6998815
    VIRIN: 211001-F-JY979-1002
    Resolution: 4609x3073
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony
    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony
    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony
    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony
    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony
    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony
    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony
    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony
    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony
    SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony
    SMSgt Kilmer's Promotion Ceremony
    SMSgt Kilmer's Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Promotion
    #Fort Carson
    #Colorado
    #Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT