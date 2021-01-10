SSG Ahyan Carino's Promotion Ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo — U.S. Army SSG. Ahyan Carino, Pharmacy Senior Non-Commissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Bridgade, (right) recites the Oath of Enlistment stated by his brother U.S. Army CPT. Aries Carino, Psychological Operations Officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 14th Psychological Operations Battalion, Fort Shafter, HI, (left) during his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2021. SSG. Carino’s is the youngest of his family with CPT. Carino being the second oldest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

