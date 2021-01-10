Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MD, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Charo Gutierrez 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. is the Chief of Staff of the Air Force. As Chief, he serves as the senior uniformed Air Force officer responsible for the organization, training and equipping of 689,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces serving in the United States and overseas. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 10:37
    Photo ID: 6998808
    VIRIN: 211001-D-HN545-1002
    Resolution: 1920x550
    Size: 494.21 KB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Official CSAF Page Header Graphic, by Charo Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Air Force
    USAF
    Design

