Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Separated 45 years, brother and sister reunite [Image 3 of 4]

    Separated 45 years, brother and sister reunite

    SCHWABISCH GMUND, BW, GERMANY

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Marcus Fichtl 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Reunited after 45 years, brother and sister, Mark Wamsler and Natalie Clarke-Knight walk the streets of Schwäbisch Gmünd together, June 26, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 10:43
    Photo ID: 6998806
    VIRIN: 210626-A-TW035-297
    Resolution: 5223x3475
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: SCHWABISCH GMUND, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Separated 45 years, brother and sister reunite [Image 4 of 4], by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Separated 45 years, brother and sister reunite
    Separated 45 years, brother and sister reunite
    Separated 45 years, brother and sister reunite
    Separated 45 years, brother and sister reunite

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veteran
    legacy
    army
    stuttgart
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT