211129-N-PQ495-1011 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 29, 2021) Senior Chief Operations Specialist Juan Blanco, a native of San Diego, presents a watchstander brief in Sea Combat aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2021, Nov. 29, 2021. ANNUALEX 2021 is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, German, JMSDF and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Larissa T. Dougherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 07:43 Photo ID: 6998677 VIRIN: 211129-N-PQ495-1011 Resolution: 2903x1814 Size: 775.63 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Brief During ANNUALEX 2021 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.