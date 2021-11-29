Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Brief During ANNUALEX 2021 [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Brief During ANNUALEX 2021

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Carl Vinson

    211129-N-PQ495-1011 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 29, 2021) Senior Chief Operations Specialist Juan Blanco, a native of San Diego, presents a watchstander brief in Sea Combat aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2021, Nov. 29, 2021. ANNUALEX 2021 is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, German, JMSDF and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Larissa T. Dougherty)

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Brief During ANNUALEX 2021 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

