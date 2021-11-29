USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Brief During ANNUALEX 2021

211129-N-PQ495-1011 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 29, 2021) Senior Chief Operations Specialist Juan Blanco, a native of San Diego, presents a watchstander brief in Sea Combat aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2021, Nov. 29, 2021. ANNUALEX 2021 is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, German, JMSDF and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Larissa T. Dougherty)
