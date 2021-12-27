Maj. Nik Dalamagkidis, Command Sgt. Maj. Angelo Rickert, Lt. Col. Matthew Minear, Col. Niko Biniatidis, Col. Reggie Harper, and Command Sgt. Major Tyrone Murphy stand in front of the Hellenic 1st Army Aviation Brigade Headquarters, Stefanovikeio Air Base, Greece, Dec. 27. (U.S Army photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 05:15
|Photo ID:
|6998640
|VIRIN:
|211227-A-DC982-006
|Resolution:
|2684x2268
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|STEFANOVIKEIO, GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American and Greek military friendship marches forward [Image 16 of 16], by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American and Greek military friendship marches forward
