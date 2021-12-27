Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American and Greek military friendship marches forward [Image 10 of 16]

    American and Greek military friendship marches forward

    VOLOS, GREECE

    12.27.2021

    Photo by Capt. Donald Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Col. George Gavounos presents Col. Reggie Harper a bronze model of the ship Argo inside the Hellenic 32nd Marine Brigade Headquarters, Camp Georgoulas, Greece, Dec. 27. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 05:15
    Photo ID: 6998637
    VIRIN: 211227-A-DC982-004
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: VOLOS, GR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American and Greek military friendship marches forward [Image 16 of 16], by CPT Donald Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    American and Greek military friendship marches forward

    TAGS

    Greece
    army aviation
    allies
    partners
    air cavalry
    aviation
    Volos

