    American and Greek military friendship marches forward [Image 7 of 16]

    American and Greek military friendship marches forward

    VOLOS, GREECE

    12.27.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Marlina Corbin 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Vlasios Makris chats with Col. Reggie Harper prior to entering the Hellenic 32nd Marine Brigade Headquarters at Camp Geogoulas, Greece, Dec. 27. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Marlina Corbin)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 05:15
    Location: VOLOS, GR 
    American and Greek military friendship marches forward

    Greece
    army aviation
    allies
    partners
    air cavalry
    aviation
    Volos

