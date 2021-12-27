Col. George Gavounos greets Col. Reggie Harper in front of the Hellenic 32nd Marine Brigade Headquarters, Camp Georgoulas, Greece, Dec. 27. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Marlina Corbin)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 05:15
|Photo ID:
|6998629
|VIRIN:
|211227-A-IJ787-542
|Resolution:
|4617x3078
|Size:
|15.03 MB
|Location:
|VOLOS, GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American and Greek military friendship marches forward [Image 16 of 16], by CPL Marlina Corbin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American and Greek military friendship marches forward
