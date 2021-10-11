211110-N-ML137-1002 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Nov. 10, 2021) — Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, recognizes and celebrates the profound impact that indigenous service members have had in the United States military. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy infographic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 04:52 Photo ID: 6998626 VIRIN: 211110-N-ML137-1002 Resolution: 10200x6600 Size: 3.57 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMRF Recognizes and Celebrates the Impact of Indigenous Service Members [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.