    PMRF Recognizes and Celebrates the Impact of Indigenous Service Members [Image 1 of 2]

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    211110-N-ML137-1002 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Nov. 10, 2021) — Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, recognizes and celebrates the profound impact that indigenous service members have had in the United States military. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy infographic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Heritage
    Diversity
    Native American
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy
    Hawaii
    Indigenous

