USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 25, 2021) Cmdr. Daniel Follett, the commanding officer, gives out food during the Christmas dinner in the galley aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Dec. 25. Pearl Harbor and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

