Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outward Vision

    Outward Vision

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Col. James L. Booth, the 61st commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, looks outward from his office window onto the St. Johns River and downtown Jacksonville. Col. Booth came to the Jacksonville District from the Combine Security Transition Command- Afghanistan. He served as the Engineer Branch Head and oversaw operations and maintenance support and construction oversight for Afghan National Defense and Security Forces infrastructure. (Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 22:34
    Photo ID: 6998560
    VIRIN: 211203-A-AZ289-0312
    Resolution: 4500x2989
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outward Vision, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Jacksonville
    Jacksonville District
    Blue Bridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT