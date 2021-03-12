Col. James L. Booth, the 61st commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, looks outward from his office window onto the St. Johns River and downtown Jacksonville. Col. Booth came to the Jacksonville District from the Combine Security Transition Command- Afghanistan. He served as the Engineer Branch Head and oversaw operations and maintenance support and construction oversight for Afghan National Defense and Security Forces infrastructure. (Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 22:34
|Photo ID:
|6998560
|VIRIN:
|211203-A-AZ289-0312
|Resolution:
|4500x2989
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Outward Vision, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
