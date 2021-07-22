Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 21:35 Photo ID: 6998551 VIRIN: 210723-D-HR740-001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 627.48 KB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Hometown: FORT MEADE, MD, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Around the Air Force: Recruiting Diversity [Image 9 of 9], by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.