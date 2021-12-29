USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea In South China Sea

211229-N-SS432-1020 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 29, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Emily Fields, left, a native of Pottsville, Pa., and Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Matthew Clinton, right, a native of Fond Du Lac, Wis., establish communications aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) with Henry J. Kaiser Class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) during a replenishment-at-sea, Dec. 29, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)
