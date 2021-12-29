Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea In South China Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea In South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar-Kareem Powell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    211229-N-SS432-1020 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 29, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Emily Fields, left, a native of Pottsville, Pa., and Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Matthew Clinton, right, a native of Fond Du Lac, Wis., establish communications aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) with Henry J. Kaiser Class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) during a replenishment-at-sea, Dec. 29, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 21:18
    Photo ID: 6998543
    VIRIN: 211229-N-SS432-1020
    Resolution: 2400x1463
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: FOND DU LAC, WI, US
    Hometown: POTTSVILLE, PA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea In South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Omar-Kareem Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea In South China Sea
    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea In South China Sea
    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea In South China Sea
    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea In South China Sea
    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea In South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    USS Chafee (DDG 90)
    South China Sea
    7th Fleet
    Destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT