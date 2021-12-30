Fort McCoy’s Afghan Guests Receive Employment Authorization Document

A contractor, left, and U.S. Army Reserve Soldier, center, look for an Afghan family member’s Employment Authorization Document card while an Afghan woman, right, looks at her EAD card at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 30, 2021. Afghan guests were scheduled to come in for their EAD cards throughout the week. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

