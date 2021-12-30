Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy's Afghan Guests Receive Employment Authorization Document

    Fort McCoy’s Afghan Guests Receive Employment Authorization Document

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    A contractor, left, and U.S. Army Reserve Soldier, center, look for an Afghan family member’s Employment Authorization Document card while an Afghan woman, right, looks at her EAD card at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 30, 2021. Afghan guests were scheduled to come in for their EAD cards throughout the week. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy's Afghan Guests Receive Employment Authorization Document, by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

