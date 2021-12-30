Fort McCoy’s Afghan Guests Receive Employment Authorization Document

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Nick Dolbow, left, assigned to 652nd Engineer Company, Hammond, Wisconsin, and Sgt. Christopher Ennis-Beckford, right, assigned to 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Chicopee, Massachusetts, sort Employment Authorization Documents at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 30, 2021. The Soldiers matched the name of EAD to the building number where guests temporarily reside. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

