Col. Daniel Potas, 149th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot and Air National Guard advisor to the Air Combat Command inspector general, performs his fini flight Dec. 3, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. As the last Virginia ANG fighter pilot currently serving from the F-16 Fighting Falcon era, Potas flew the F-22 Raptor in his final flight capping off a 30 year Air Force career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6998283
|VIRIN:
|211203-Z-MQ826-462
|Resolution:
|4261x2841
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Potas Fini Flight [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
