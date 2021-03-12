Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Potas Fini Flight [Image 21 of 28]

    Potas Fini Flight

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    192nd Wing

    Col. Daniel Potas, 149th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot and Air National Guard advisor to the Air Combat Command inspector general, performs his fini flight Dec. 3, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. As the last Virginia ANG fighter pilot currently serving from the F-16 Fighting Falcon era, Potas flew the F-22 Raptor in his final flight capping off a 30 year Air Force career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6998283
    VIRIN: 211203-Z-MQ826-462
    Resolution: 4261x2841
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Potas Fini Flight [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22A Raptor

    ANG
    Virginia Air National Guard
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    fini flight
    VaANG
    192nd Wing

